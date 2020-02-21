New York man accused of restraining woman, stalking in movie theater restroom

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany, New York man has been arrested after going into the women’s bathroom at a local movie theater and threatening two women.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Guilderland police said 34-year-old Jamel Jones went into the women’s bathroom at the Regal 18 Cinemas in Crossgates Mall and restrained a woman. Police said the two women inside the bathroom feared for their lives.

Jones was arraigned on Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree and two counts of Stalking in the Fourth Degree.