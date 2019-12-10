New Nike swimwear line includes swim hijab

(CNN) – Nike’s Victory Swim Collection will include a full-coverage swimsuit and a swim hijab.

The line, announced Tuesday, will be available globally at select retailers and online Feb. 1.

“The design of the Nike Victory Swim Collection serves a variety of needs from modesty preferences to sun protection and represents Nike’s commitment to inclusive design, providing more women with game-changing innovation to enjoy sport,” the company said.

The fabric is designed to be lightweight, breathable and fast-drying with UPF40+ sun protection, Nike said.

The full coverage suit is available along with a separate hijab, tunic top and swim leggings.

The new swim options follow Nike’s release of a performance hijab for Muslim women athletes in 2017, which featured a single-layer pull-on design made from lightweight polyester in dark, neutral colors with tiny holesthat make the fabric breathable and opaque.

Nike said it began developing the hijab after some Muslim athletes complained about wearing a traditional head scarf during competition.

“I was thrilled and a bit emotional to see Nike prototyping a Hijab,” Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari said in a statement. “I’ve tried so many different hijabs for performance, and … so few of them actually work for me. But once I put it on and took it for a spin on the ice, I was blown away by the fit and the light weight.”

CNN’s Zahraa Alkhalisi and David Close contributed to this report.