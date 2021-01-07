New Mississippi flag without rebel symbol being put into law

One of five final designs for the new Mississippi state flag flutters in the breeze, outside the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson, Miss., Aug. 25, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. In late June, Mississippi legislators voted to retire the last state flag to include the Confederate battle emblem, which is broadly condemned as racist. All five were flown outside the museum for viewing. The Mississippi State Flag Commission narrowed their choices to two flags, of which this is one. They will reconvene in September to make their final choice. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials are finishing the process of adopting a new flag with a magnolia and the phrase “In God We Trust.”

It’s happening six months after legislators retired the last state flag in the U.S. with the Confederate battle emblem. Voters approved the new magnolia flag in November after a commission recommended the design.

Legislators must put a description of the new flag into state law. Senators on Wednesday voted 38-7 to pass such a bill.

That followed a 119-1 House vote on Tuesday. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign the bill into law in the next few days.