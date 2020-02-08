Neighbor uses crossbow to save man from dogs, but kills him

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a neighbor used a crossbow in an attempt to save a man from two attacking dogs but killed him instead.

The Berkshire district attorney’s office says the death Wednesday afternoon in Adams appears to be accidental. Authorities say a bolt struck one of the dogs, traveled through a door and hit the man in a room where he was trying to barricade himself.

The district attorney does not anticipate bringing criminal charges. The dogs were shot and killed by police.

Officials say that the pit bulls had a history of being aggressive and that one had previously attacked a person.