NC mom charged after 7-year-old daughter dies from beating, deputies say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina mother was arrested in the beating death of her 7-year-old daughter in Florida, officials said Friday.

Janee Dickson, 26, of Charlotte, was arrested on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child Friday in Charlotte, the Volusia (Florida) County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Her daughter, Kamia Jean-Baptiste, died in March 2018.

“Kamia had injuries and visible trauma that indicated she had been physically abused,” the Volusia County news release said.

The girl was airlifted to a hospital, but died the next day on March 7, 2018, officials said.

“An autopsy determined she had hemorrhaging of the soft tissue in her legs, back and backside which were likely a result of physical abuse,” the news release said.

Dickson told detectives that her daughter was “was injured while playing on the slide at a playground,” the news release said.

“However, during the investigation, Dickson’s boyfriend Brandon Williams told detectives that Dickson struck Kamia on multiple occasions, to an extent that exceeded parental discipline,” the news release said.

The mother later changed her story but said her boyfriend, Williams, was the one who performed the discipline.

Dickson told detectives about a March 5 incident in a car when Kamia kept asking to stop and use the bathroom in Deland, Florida, officials said.

“Dickson said Williams drove to a DeLand-area side street, pulled Kamia out of the car and beat her for 15 to 20 minutes with a blunt object. Then she said he drove to Beresford Cemetery and beat her again for 30 minutes with the same object, along with a second object,” the news release said.

Detectives used GPS data confirming their travel around the DeLand area on the evening of March 5, and their eventual arrival at the hospital at 8:44 a.m. March 6, according to officials.

By her own account, Dickson did not call 911 or seek emergency help for Kamia during the beatings, or afterward, “even though she noticed Kamia was having trouble breathing all night,” officials said.

She told detectives that Kamia was constantly thirsty and couldn’t sleep, the news release said.

“Dickson said in the morning, she noticed that Kamia’s body had gone limp, she was cold to the touch, her head tilted, and her eyes were open but glossed over and unresponsive. That’s when she decided to take Kamia to the hospital. Dickson said ‘Basically, yeah,’ when asked if she thought Kamia had died before she took her to the hospital,” the news release said.

Dickson said that on March 7, Williams got rid of items used in the beating as well as Kamia’s clothes and personal items, officials said.

“Williams denied all of Dickson’s allegations and maintained that he never struck Kamia in any way,” the news release said.

Dickson in custody in Mecklenburg County pending extradition to Volusia County.