NASA launches Atlas V rocket carrying cutting-edge communications tech into space

TAMPA, Fl. (WKRN) – “We have lift off!” NASA shared footage as the Atlas V rocket launched into space Tuesday morning from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

It’s set to deliver cutting-edge technology into orbit, including NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration technology. NASA is calling this the next step in optical communications, which uses infrared lasers to send data to and from space. The technology will allow NASA to collect more science data and explore farther into the universe than ever before.

Atlas V rocket (Courtesy: NASA)

“The #LCRD mission has successfully launched, completed three Centaur engine burns, and is on its way!” NASA Tweeted Tuesday. “STPSat-6 is scheduled to separate from Centaur into geosynchronous orbit in just about 6 hours.”