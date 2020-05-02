‘Murder hornets’ discovered in US for first time

An Asian hornet (Vespa velutina) flies on September 14, 2019 in Loue, northwestern France. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)

CUSTER, Wash. (KRON) — A species of deadly hornets from Asia have been discovered in the U.S. for the first time.

The hornets are nicknamed “murder hornets.” They are giant, aggressive, and can wipe out entire bee colonies by decapitating worker bees.

According to the New York Times, a beekeeper in Custer, Washington discovered carcasses of his bees with decapitated heads in November.

It was later discovered that the bees were killed by murder hornets.

Scientists are worried the murder hornets could devastate bee populations in the U.S.

Researchers are now hunting for the hornets and hoping to eradicate the species before it establishes itself in the states.

The murder hornets can kill people using their potent venom. The NYT reports the hornet kills up to 50 people every year in Japan.