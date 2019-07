PLANTATION, Fla. (WFLA) – A gas explosion has occurred at an L.A. Fitness in Plantation on Saturday, causing multiple injuries.

Rescue crews are on scene searching for victims at this time.

The Plantation Police Department tweeted this afternoon “Avoid the area of University Drive and Peter’s Road. Fire and PD are working an incident involving an explosion.”

Avoid the area of University Drive and Peter's Road. Fire and PD are working an incident involving an explosion. Command post is set up on S. University Drive in the 800 block. Media Command post set up north of this location. — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) July 6, 2019

According to NBC Miami multiple people are being treated.