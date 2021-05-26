Multiple deaths in shooting at San Jose railyard

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose and a sheriff’s spokesman said there were multiple fatalities and injuries and that the suspect is dead.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said that he could not specify the number of fatalities and injuries.

A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed. The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

“I can’t confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities but I will tell you that they are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case,” Davis said. He added that “the suspect is confirmed deceased.”

The victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees, Davis said.

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

A spokesperson for the Valley Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.