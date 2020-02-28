Mother, grandmother gets 20 years for chaining Alabama boy

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP/Montgomery Advertiser/WKRN) — The mother and grandmother of an Alabama boy found chained and naked inside a home received 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated child abuse.

Danielle Martin and Vickie Higginbotham, the boy’s mother and grandmother, received the maximum sentence Thursday on aggravated child abuse charges.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported that the charges against the boy’s mother, stepfather and grandmother were upgraded from torture/willful abuse of a child. Two uncles are accused of aiding and abetting the abuse.

An anonymous call in 2018 led Autauga County authorities to the home where the boy was found. The boy’s stepfather and two uncles have already entered guilty pleas in the case and have been sentenced.

The boy and his siblings, aged 3 and 12, were removed from the home.