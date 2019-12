There are only four days until New Year’s Eve and crews are working around the clock to get the celebration in News York City ready.

Friday morning, workers installed 192 sparkling new Waterford crystal triangles on the Times Square ball.

This year’s design is called “Gift of Goodwill”.

Organizers say the pineapple cuts are supposed to signify the image of hospitality and goodwill.

One billion people will watch throughout the world.