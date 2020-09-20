More money for FEMA possible amid storms and wildfires, lawmakers say

Cars and a motorcycle are underwater as water floods a street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — With wildfires burning in the west and storms and hurricanes battering the south, members of Congress say they’re ready if more disaster funding is needed.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) notes Congress gave the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) $45 billion earlier this year — that was part of a major coronavirus relief bill.

“My understanding is the funding that they need to respond immediately is there,” said Loudermilk. “We’ll have to see, you know, what kind of damage and devastation is done by the hurricanes that are hitting the coast right now. But you know, if we can get an assessment of that, hopefully Congress can come together on something and respond to it.”

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) said she agrees that more money for state and local governments is critical at this time.

“Well, these natural disasters, that’s where part of the state and local money could go to help the first responders if the Republicans were to give in,” said Schakowsky. “But we do need more money through FEMA, and so I’m hoping that we’re going to be able to get more FEMA money, more money for our first responders all over the country.”

Congress has given FEMA $62 billion this year — including that $45 billion extra in the CARES Act passed in March.

