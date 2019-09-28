Moms-to-be flock to Minnesota restaurant for ‘labor-inducing burger’

EXCELSIOR, MN (CNN) — There are kinds of old wives’ tales about what can help pregnant women go into labor.

A Minnesota restaurant says its burger might be the latest trick to bring on the baby.

The burger isn’t just a craving for man of the customers ordering it — it’s a last effort.

“Today we had another lady just eat one — she’s 39 weeks,” said restaurant owner Cindy Berset.

It’s called the “labor inducer.”

It was born out of the kitchen of the Suburban when a very pregnant restaurant co-owner was testing new recipes to enter for a burger competition.

This was the winner.

“She ate the entire thing and — yeah midnight she went into labor,” Berset said.

Berset became a grandma and the burger became known as the ‘labor inducer.’

The name was something that caught the attention of Katy Engler when she saw the burger featured as the burger of the month.

It was my due date, I was very done being pregnant,” she said.

She and her husband had a date at the Suburban.

Engler got the burger.

“I have to get this now I have to,” she said. “If I don’t it’s like me telling the the universe I don’t need your help and I did. There you go.”

Little Elyse was born, earning the Labor Inducer an officials baby counter on the wall of the restaurant and a reputation that now has pregnant women coming in for a burger fix.

“I’ve heard that some spicy foods might trigger it and there is some spice. We’ve got Cajun spice a Bavarian spicy brown mustard on it,” Berset said.

It’s also got Angus beef, American cheese, honey cured bacon and a pretzel bun.

The burger is about $15.