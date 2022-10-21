OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WREG) — A man from Olive Branch, Mississippi has been sentenced to four years in prison for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Matthew Bledsoe was found guilty in July of the felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding. Then, on Friday, Oct. 21, he was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Bledsoe was also sentenced to two 12-month sentences and two six-month sentences on other charges stemming from the Capitol riot.

Bledsoe’s other charges include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

All of Bledsoe’s sentences will be served concurrently.

He has also been ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and a fine of $2,000.

The FBI says Bledsoe attended the rally on the eclipse where then-President Donald Trump urged the crowd to “fight.”

Courts documents state Bledsoe scaled the Capitol wall and entered the building through a fire door on the Senate side. He then climbed a statue and then made it over the house side. He was also heard yelling “this is our house.”

Bledsoe left the Capitol after 22 minutes, but returned two hours later, lingering outside the east rotunda as law enforcement worked to secure the building.

Bledsoe, formerly of Cordova, Tennessee, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2021. It wasn’t hard for the FBI to identify him due to his social media posts during the crimes.