Mississippi family upset after neighbor shoots dog

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A DeSoto County family is heartbroken after finding their dog shot dead.

Monyetta and Melvon Everett are heartbroken over the death of Poseidon, their dog of eight years. Deputies said their neighbor shot the dog out of fear, but the dog’s owners think there’s a much deeper reason behind the shooting.

An incident report stated that shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, their neighbor shot the dog after he roamed onto that neighbor’s property.

The neighbor told authorities the dog was “growling and acting menacing.” That’s when he told deputies he grabbed his gun and shot the dog.

“My son, he stood there and called the dog,” Monyetta said. “He tried to get him home, and the shots weren’t fired until after he started calling.”

The Everetts said their 15-year-old son was outside looking for the dog when it was killed.

The report states the neighbor told deputies he shot the dog once before it fell over. He then continued shooting. An inspection revealed the dog had been shot six times.

“With him being on his property, and he said he was growling at him, OK — one shot,” Monyetta said.

The Everetts said they have made several efforts in the past to keep their dogs on their yard, even buying a nearly $600 electric fence and a nearly $300 cage.

But the Everetts said the shooting isn’t the only thing that disturbs them. The incident report goes on to show the neighbor told authorities he wanted to keep the dog because “it was on his property,” and he didn’t want the dog to “leave his property.”

“It scares me,” Monyetta said. “We’re afraid of what he’s capable of. We have three other children, and our children are afraid to go outside and play.”

The Everetts said there have been several incidents between them and their neighbor regarding the dog. WREG made several attempts to get in contact with that neighbor, but we have not heard back from him.