LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old girl from North Carolina was found on Christmas Day by deputies after she was reportedly lured across state lines and taken to Kentucky.

Zackary Jones, 34, had been in communication with the teen through Facebook, where he claimed he was 19 years old, according to Deputy Ron Luster of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky. She was reported missing on Dec. 8 to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

Deputies responded to Jones’ home after receiving a call from his mother, Luster said. She called to report an altercation between her son, Zackary, and “his girlfriend.” When deputies arrived at the home in the Kings Mountain area of Kentucky, they found Jones and his mother, but no one else.

Jones lied to authorities, saying she was not there, according to Luster.

Luster said deputies found cocaine while looking for the “girlfriend” in the house. Jones reportedly tried to quickly dispose of the drugs in a wood stove in his bedroom. After that, Jones was arrested and placed in a cruiser.

Law enforcement returned to the home to continue searching for the girl. They found a trap door hidden beneath a rug in Jones’ bedroom, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Upon opening the trap door, authorities said they discovered a girl, later identified as the 16-year-old reported missing on Dec. 8 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The girl told deputies Jones had picked her up in North Carolina and brought her to Kentucky. Since his arrest, officials said Jones has admitted to doing drugs with her and having a sexual relationship with her. Deputies also said the girl appeared “very high” at the time she was found.

In addition to the drugs found at the house, authorities said a weapon was seized. Jones, before his arrest, had told the teen multiple times that he would “take a 22-pistol and kill her,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Zackary Jones (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

In Kentucky, Jones is facing 10 third-degree charges of rape and 10 third-degree charges of sodomy. He is also charged with using an electronic device to entice and lure a minor across state lines.

Additional charges for Jones include assault, strangulation, unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act), unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal controlled substance), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and resisting arrest.

News 2’s sister station, WNCN, spoke with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to ask about charges Jones may be facing in North Carolina. As of 4 p.m. of Thursday, Dec. 28, no charges are pending.