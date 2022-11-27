WILKINSBURG, Pa. (WJW) — A Cleveland woman reported missing by police earlier this month has been found dead in Pennsylvania.

The family of 23-year-old Andrianna Kiri Taylor last heard from her on Oct. 8, according to a news release from the police department. Police reported her missing on Nov. 13.

Andrianna Kiri Taylor (Courtesy of Cleveland Police Department)

The woman was found unresponsive in the backyard of a home in Wilkinsburg the night of Thursday, Nov. 24, according to a the medical examiner’s office in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. The cause and manner of her death were not initially released.

The woman’s family said she was living with her boyfriend in Cleveland when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her disappearance was urged to contact police at 216-621-1234 or provide an anonymous tip at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463).