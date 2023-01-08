COHASETTE, Mass. (WWLP) — The husband of missing 39-year-old mother Ana Walshe was arrested, authorities announced Sunday.

Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation.

According to the Cohasset Police Department, Ana was last seen at her home shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Cohasset lies roughly 20 miles southeast of Boston.

Friends say she’s a wife and a mother to three young boys.

According to Ana’s friends, she was supposed to catch a flight on Jan. 1 from Boston Logan International Airport to Washington, D.C., where she works, according to WBTS. A LinkedIn profile that appears to belong to Ana states that she works for Tishman Speyer.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley confirmed during a news conference on Friday, Jan. 6 that she did not board a flight from Logan Airport.

Ana was reported missing Wednesday, Jan. 4 by her husband and her employer.

Police were back at the Walshe residence one week after the woman was last seen.

“The ground search will not resume unless police develop new information that so warrants it,” the Cohasset Police Department said Saturday, Jan. 7.

Ana is described as being 5-feet 2-inches tall; weighing 115 pounds; and having brown hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion. Police say it is believed that she speaks with an Eastern European accent.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Harrison Schmidt with the Cohasset Police Department at 781-383-1055, extension 6108, or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.