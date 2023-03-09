ATTICA, Ind. (WXIN) — A two-day statewide search for a missing 14-year-old girl from southern Indiana ended on Wednesday after police learned the teenager was staying in a shed in Attica.

Terry Ross Jr., 18, was named as a person of interest in the girl’s disappearance by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Attica police said Ross was located on Wednesday and taken into custody without incident.

Ross is being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor under the age of 16.

Previously, a statewide Silver Alert was issued after the 14-year-old girl went missing early Monday morning. Police said she was in “extreme danger” and was thought to be in the company of Ross, who was named as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Terry Ross Jr. (Attica Police Department)

The girl was missing out of Georgetown, Indiana, located not far from Louisville. Ultimately, the teenager was found staying in a shed behind a home in Attica — nearly 200 miles from where she went missing.

Despite stories being shared online, the Attica Police Department said SWAT teams were not used in the apprehension of Ross or in the recovery of the girl. Attica does not have a SWAT team. Police said the incident was handled by patrol officers.

The missing girl has since been reunited with her father.