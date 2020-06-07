Minneapolis City Council members support defunding and disbanding police department

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 29: Protesters march by U.S. Bank Stadium in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Demonstrations and protests have been ongoing since Floyd’s death in police custody on Monday. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council on Sunday announced they intend to defund and dismantle the city’s police department following the police killing of George Floyd.

Council President Lisa Bender told CNN that with the nine votes the city council members would have a veto-proof majority of the council’s 13 members.

Pressed for details on what the dismantling might look like, Bender told CNN police funding would be shifted to other needs, and the city council would discuss how to replace the current police department.

“The idea of having no police department is certainly not in the short term,” Bender said.

The nine council members made the announcement at a community rally in Minneapolis.

Calls by some to defund or abolish police departments have grown in the wake of Floyd’s death and nationwide protests against police brutality — not just in Minneapolis, but around the country.

Members of the Minneapolis City Council previously said they would take steps to dismantle the police department, including Bender, who tweeted earlier this week, “Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety.”

Jeremiah Ellison, city councilman for Ward 5, tweeted a similar message Thursday, writing, “We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together. We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response.”

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WKRN) — Members of the Minneapolis City Council are supporting a measure to disband the city’s police department, according to ABC affiliate KSTP.

The nine members in support of the disbanding out of 12 council members are ‘a veto-proof supermajority’. The ACLU said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the council members want to ‘invest in community-led public safety.

BREAKING: Minneapolis City Council members have announced their intent to disband the Minneapolis Police Department and invest in community-led public safety. — ACLU of Minnesota (@ACLUMN) June 7, 2020

