NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been one week since a gunman fatally shot three students and injured five others at Michigan State University. Today, classes resume.

The university said a bolstered police presence and grief counselors are prepared for students to return; however, they said many students expressed fear about returning to classes so soon after the shooting.

MSU Interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said they’ve consulted with experts who said returning to familiar spaces with familiar people can help in the process of healing and grieving.

“We know that everybody heals at their own pace and in their own manner. So, getting it exactly right will not be possible,” said Jeitschko. “We will do the best we can and support each other.”

Berkey Hall and the MSU Union building, where the shootings happened, will remain closed for the rest of the school year and about 300 classes will be moved to other locations on campus.