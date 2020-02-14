Maryland substitute teacher removed for reportedly giving “lap dances” to 4th graders

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WKRN) — A substitute teacher was removed from the classroom and a school district is now investigating allegations that she gave the students lap dances and engaged in other inappropriate behavior.

According to affiliate WBFF, a parent claimed the Baltimore County substitute teacher reportedly told the students to point at their breasts and even kissed some of the children on the face.

The school district says this is the first reported allegation against the teacher. No criminal charges have yet been filed.