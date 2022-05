VANDERBUGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Courier & Press, a media partner of our sister station WEHT in Indiana, reported that the man who has been accused of providing fugitives Casey and Vicky White with a motel room has been arrested.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding confirmed that Shawn Eugene Gardner, 51, booked the Motel 41 room for Casey and Vicky White. We have been told he’s been arrested on unrelated drug charges.

Gardner has declined to speak to the media.