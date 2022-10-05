MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man died Friday after he fell from a 15th-floor balcony at a South Carolina hotel, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Patricia Grand Hotel along North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner’s office.

Markell Hope, 34, of Akron, Ohio, died after falling while trying to do a handstand on the balcony, according to the coroner’s office.

His death has been considered accidental.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.