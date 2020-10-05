Man rips pride flag down from Arkansas home; stranger drops new one off

CONWAY, Ark. (KLRT) — Conway, Arkansas Police are investigating after a man was captured on surveillance video ripping a pride flag down from a couple’s home.

Savannah Colson says the person also stole their ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Biden 2020’ signs from their property.

“Everything was gone,” said Savannah Colson. “It’s just dissapointing honestly.”

Colson says it happened around 1 a.m. Saturday and they were in disbelief watching the footage when they woke up.

“He just grabs the flag– kind of takes a jump to get the momentum and rips it completely down,” Colson recalled.

She and her wife shared the video on Facebook, hoping someone would recognize the person who did this. Instead, it prompted another stranger to show up on their doorstep and drop off pride flags to replace what they lost.

“It just brought tears to my eyes that somebody would be so thoughtful and take two minutes out of their day to make us feel welcomed and supported,” said Colson.

Colson says they hung a new flag on their porch and hope this one is here to stay.

“People have different opinions, they believe different things, I should be able to fly a pride flag on my house if I want to,” said Colson.

Colson says the officer she spoke to says if they catch the man in the video, he could face Theft and Criminal Mischief charges.

Arkansas is currently one of three states that does not have a hate crime law in the books. However, lawmakers have drafted a bill they are planning to take up in session next year.