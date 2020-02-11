Man charged with paying drug addicts to shoplift at stores

This undated photo provided by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Nedeltcho Vladimirov. The West Virginia man is accused of organizing a network of shoplifters, many of them drug addicts, to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in store merchandise that he then resold on the internet. (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP)

A West Virginia man is accused of organizing a network of shoplifters, many of them drug addicts, to steal thousands of items from stores and reselling them on the internet.

A federal prosecutor says a Cross Lanes man was charged Monday in a criminal complaint with acquiring nearly 3,700 stolen items that were later resold for profit.

The suspect, who is charged with money laundering, allegedly paid cash to the shoplifters for a fraction of the stolen items’ worth.

Prosecutors say nearly $370,000 in goods were stolen from popular grocery stores and pharmacies over a two-year period.