LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man accused of barricading himself inside a bus on Monday reportedly bit off part of a Las Vegas officer’s ear as police attempted to take him into custody, documents said.

Allyn McFarland, 29, faces several charges including battery, mistreatment of a police animal and mayhem, records showed.

Bus driver and officers injured on Blue Diamond and Durango Drive on March 20, 2023

(Photos: KLAS)

On Monday, March 20, around 6:45 p.m., police received a call about a man refusing to exit the bus.

The caller, a private security officer, said the man, later identified as McFarland, threatened to “shoot and kill” him and the bus driver, according to police. McFarland also reportedly tried to punch the driver.

While on the bus, McFarland “threw rocks and a small trash bin” at the caller, officials said.

Officers responded to take McFarland off the bus. During his arrest, authorities said McFarland kicked a police dog and threw a rock at the dog.

McFarland also punched several police officers and bit one officer on his ear, detaching his earlobe, police said.

Officers were able to take McFarland, who at that point was covered in blood, into custody after they deployed a Taser, per the documents.

Authorities later said McFarland reportedly became upset after missing his stop, which was earlier on the route.

The officer who was bitten was left permanently disfigured, according to officials. Officers did not recover the earlobe in an attempt to re-attach it.

In total, police suspect McFarland punched three officers and spit on three more. He was due in court Monday.

McFarland was on probation on a second-degree arson charge from May 2022, records showed.