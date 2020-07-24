Man accused of cursing at woman, spitting on her car in NC road rage incident

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina man faces charges after being accused of following another driver, spitting on her car and cursing at her through the window in a road rage incident.

At about 1:32 p.m. Monday, a driver tried to make a U-turn after coming upon a construction zone.

Police say the driver thought she had enough time to make a U-turn without causing any traffic problems.

As she made the U-turn, another driver, identified as Ronald Cohen, 56, of High Point, North Carolina, had to brake, according to police.

After making the U-turn, the woman pulled into the parking lot of a nearby veterinarian, and the other driver, in a cream Ford Edge, pulled in behind her, police said.

The woman stayed in her car with the windows up and doors locked. She recorded video of the man getting out of his car, walking up to her driver’s side window and cursing at her.

Police say Cohen spat twice on the driver’s window and spat a third time on the front side of her vehicle.

He then walked back to his car, stuck up his middle finger and then cursed again, according to police.

Officers say the man then got a plastic grocery bag and covered his registration plate before leaving.

The woman called police and reported the incident. She also posted about the incident on social media.

An anonymous tipster was able to identify the suspect to police.

Cohen, who turned himself in, was charged with assault on a female, disorderly conduct and covering a registration plate.

He received a $5,000 secured bond.