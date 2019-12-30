‘Lord of the Rings’ fans build hobbit hole themed Airbnb

WOODFIN, NC (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A couple in North Carolina is building an Airbnb “to rule them all.”

Mike Parrish and his wife are building a ‘hobbit hole’ home based on the ones in the “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” books and movies.

The 800-square-foot, one-bed, one-bath home is about 90-percent underground.

It includes a hobbit hole’s signature round wood door.

“I’m not just a casual fan, I’m a huge fan,” Parrish said. “We’re coming up with what we hope will be the coolest hobbit home on the East Coast.”

The hobbit hole home is expected to be finished in about two months.

Parrish and his wife haven’t decided how much they’ll charge per night to stay there.