MANHATTAN (WPIX) — Picture it: cheesecake on the lanai.

A new pop-up restaurant is bringing the iconic 1980s sitcom “The Golden Girls” to the Big Apple. Golden Girls Kitchen opened in Manhattan and will be serving some of Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia’s magic for lucky patrons.

Golden Girls Kitchen is open Wednesdays-Sundays. There will also be a drag brunch each Sunday in January through March. Tickets are available starting at $40.

Tickets include a 90-minute reservation. Visitors also get their choice of a main course and a slice of cheesecake, the choice dessert of the sitcom’s characters. Also on the menu: “Sperheoven Krispies,” the fictitious treat notably baked by Rose Nylund (Betty White) in one of the series’ episodes.

(Courtesy of Michael Corrigan PR/New York Bucket List)

(Courtesy of Michael Corrigan PR/New York Bucket List)

(Courtesy of Michael Corrigan PR/New York Bucket List)

(Courtesy of Michael Corrigan PR/New York Bucket List)

(Courtesy of Michael Corrigan PR/New York Bucket List)

(Courtesy of Michael Corrigan PR/New York Bucket List)

(Courtesy of Michael Corrigan PR/New York Bucket List)

It’s not just about the food. People can take pictures inside the nearly identical recreations of the banana leaf-wallpapered bedroom of Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), the Rusty Anchor bar or the dreaded Shady Pines Retirement Home.

Golden Girls Kitchen is located at 19 Fulton Street in Seaport.

The pop-up was created by the New York Bucket List, the company that previously opened noted pop-ups inspired by “Saved by the Bell” and “Beverly Hills 90210.”

If you’re not able to make it to New York for the golden limited run, don’t worry — the company says it’s expected to tour in the Miami, San Francisco and Chicago areas. Additionally, Bucket List CEO and founder Andy Lederman says more opportunities for pop culture-inspired dining experiences are in the works.

“This is just the beginning,” said Lederman. “We plan to bring many more of our original and partner experiences (working alongside the best event producers) to life across the country very soon.”

For more information and ticket, visit Bucket Listers, New York Bucket List’s ticketing service.

