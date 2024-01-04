PERRY, Iowa — Multiple people were shot Thursday morning at Perry High School according to Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante.

Law enforcement was notified about an active shooter at the school at 7:37 a.m. When emergency responders arrived on the scene they found multiple gunshot victims.

At a news conference shortly after 10:00 a.m., Sheriff Infante said it’s unclear how many victims were shot and the extent of their injuries at this time, but the threat is over and there is no danger to the public.

NBC News is reporting the shooter is believed to be dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and may have been a student.

At least three others were injured including two students and an administrator.

WHO 13’s Lindsey Burrell spoke with a representative for UnityPoint Health in Des Moines and confirmed they are treating two victims with gunshot wounds at Methodist Medical Center.

Thursday was the first day back for students from the winter break and classes had not yet started for the day so there were fewer students and staff in the school at the time of the shooting, said Sheriff Infante.

He expects to release more information Thursday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school after being notified of the active shooter situation.

WHO 13 Photographer Jack Johnson was on the scene outside the school near 1200 18th Street where he said police and Iowa State Troopers blocked off the streets surrounding the school. He has seen several ambulances entering and leaving the school.

Multiple air ambulances were also spotted arriving and leaving the area.

Our photographer also witnessed some students have tearful reunions with parents near the area of the high school.

The Perry Community School District has about 1,785 students. Perry is located about 40 minutes northwest of Des Moines.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.