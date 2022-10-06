(NewsNation) — The woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her abortion also reportedly had a child with him, a new story says.

The Daily Beast originally broke the story about the abortion. It hid the identity of the woman, who told them about it because of concerns over her safety and privacy, and Walker has said he does not know who she is.

However, after he continued to deny the story, The Daily Beast reported that the woman, a registered Democrat, continued her yearslong relationship with Walker after the abortion. She told the Daily Beast that her concern with revealing her name was because she is the mother of one of Walker’s children.

According to the news outlet, the woman showed them “credible evidence” that she is the child’s mother, and of a relationship with Walker. In addition, Walker has publicly acknowledged the child as his own.

Walker’s campaign declined to comment to the Daily Beast on this story.

Walker is currently in a tight race for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock. It remains to be seen how this latest scandal will affect Walker’s campaign — but since the original abortion story broke, the candidate was able to raise more than $50,000.

While Walker has faced intense criticism— including from his own son, Christian, who called him a “liar and critic” — others have doubled down on their support for Walker.

A number of interviews done in the last 24 hours have shown people still expressing support for Walker, even on the topic of abortion.

“I don’t care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles. I want control of the Senate,” conservative radio host Dana Loesch said.

Still, one poll from InsiderAdvantage and Fox 5 shows that Warnock regained his narrow lead of 47%, compared to Walker’s 44%,after the allegations came out.

Warnock and Walker are set to debate later this month on NewsNation.