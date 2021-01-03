Legendary talk show host Larry King hospitalized due to COVID-19

Larry King attends “The Paley Center For Media Presents: A Special Evening With Dionne Warwick: Then Came You” on Aug. 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(WKRN) – Legendary talk show host Larry King has been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital for COVID-19, according to a report from ABC News.

King, 87, hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN for 25 years.

In 2007, he revealed he had been treated for lung cancer. King also suffered a major heart attack in 1987 and the tumor was discovered during an annual checkup.

In 2019, King had an angioplasty and also suffered a stroke.

King ‘s son Andy died of a heart attack in July, while his daughter Chaia died of lung cancer in August.

King is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.