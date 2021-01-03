Legendary talk show host Larry King hospitalized due to COVID-19

(WKRN) – Legendary talk show host Larry King has been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital for COVID-19, according to a report from ABC News.
King, 87, hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN for 25 years.
In 2007, he revealed he had been treated for lung cancer. King also suffered a major heart attack in 1987 and the tumor was discovered during an annual checkup.
In 2019, King had an angioplasty and also suffered a stroke.
King ‘s son Andy died of a heart attack in July, while his daughter Chaia died of lung cancer in August.
King is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.