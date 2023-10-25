LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two Las Vegas teens facing murder charges in connection with the death of a bicyclist appeared in court this week as a judge set their trial date.

A grand jury indicted Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, on Tuesday morning. The two are accused of stealing at least three cars, burglarizing a home, hitting another car on the road, and striking two bicyclists in separate incidents during an hours-long crime spree in August.

A 72-year-old man survived the first hit-and-run. The other man — retired California police chief Andreas Probst, 64 — did not survive.

In court on Tuesday, Ayala and Keys appeared to smile at the widow and daughter of Andreas.

“They started trying to intimidate us, mad-dog us,” Taylor Probst, the victim’s daughter, said. “These guys, they did not respect the court whatsoever.”

The teens also appeared to communicate with each other and, at times, cover their faces. Video from inside the courtroom appears to show them laughing at one point.

On Monday, News 2’s sister station, KLAS, obtained additional evidence at the center of the case that included body-camera video in the moments after Ayala was taken into custody.

“It’s just a [expletive] hit and run, slap on the wrist,” Ayala is heard telling a Las Vegas Metro police officer.

Taylor said she believed the evidence would help in the prosecution of the teens.

“It shows that they really have no remorse, that this is just a game to them. Like they don’t, they really don’t care if anyone else lives or dies,” she said. “They don’t care about themselves if they live or die.”

She also said she believed that the teens’ parents were to blame.

“A multitude of different people failed, but I think ultimately the parents, they’re the ones who failed,” she said.

Andreas’ widow, Crystal Probst, plans to continue to attend the teens’ court appearances with Taylor Probst to seek justice and to also put a face on a victim of the teens’ alleged crimes. Crystal is also wearing her late husband’s Apple watch to court — the same watch he was wearing when he was struck in August.

“Keeping him close reminds me he’s here with me in the courthouse, you know, to fight for him,” Crystal said.

Both of the accused teens, who were minors at the time of the crash, are being tried in the adult court system. A district judge has set their trial date for Sept. 16, 2024.

Taylor told reporters she wants the teens to receive the death penalty. However, that is not possible as they were juveniles at the time of the alleged crime spree.