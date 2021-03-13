Las Vegas man shares courageous story after he helps others out of burning apartment building

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Days after an apartment fire left one dead and several others hurt, a local man shared his story with 8 News Now Friday, after he jumped into action to help others.

“Objects can always be replaced,” Patrick Cornett told 8 News Now. “But people can’t.”

The charred walls of Cornett’s home tell a tale of devastation, but the real story starts with him; a man who risked everything to save lives.

“I’m yelling across the complex to everyone,” Cornett recalled. “Like we’ve got to get out of there.”

Cornett and his family lived in a complex near Twain Avenue and Arville Street, when the apartments caught fire Tuesday morning.

They were home when the blaze started, so after Cornett got his family out of the building safely, he sprang into action.

“The only thing going through my mind,” Cornett explained. “Aas helping the people that were around me.”

He scaled a tree barefoot to help neighbors out of the building, then assisted firefighters on scene with nearby hoses.

He also did this all without stopping for hours, which he attributes to his training as an MMA fighter.

“This really goes to show you how important it is to be in shape,” Cornett said of the situation.

He’s grateful his background brought him so much strength, but if anyone calls him a hero, he’ll just shake his head and say he simply did what was right.

“When you have a good heart and you do things out of just the intentions of helping other people,” Cornett concluded. “That’s just being a good person.”

Cornett and his family said they are grateful to be alive, but they lost everything in Tuesday’s fire, including their clothes and shoes.

If you’d like to help them build back their life, CLICK HERE.