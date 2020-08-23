Larry King’s son and daughter reportedly die within weeks of each other

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 01: Larry king attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: A Special Evening With Dionne Warwick: Then Came You at The Paley Center for Media on August 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Longtime talk show host Larry King said Saturday that two of his children have died within roughly three weeks of each other.

His son Andy King, 65, unexpectedly passed away of a heart attack in late July, while his daughter Chaia King, 52, died earlier this week “only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer,” King wrote on Facebook.

“Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed,” he wrote.

“Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child,” King said. “My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.”

Both children were from King’s 1961 marriage to Alene Atkins. The couple divorced and remarried in 1967, before divorcing again in 1971. King and Chaia co-authored a children’s book titled “Daddy Day, Daughter Day” in 1997, recounting their experiences with the divorce.

Atkins passed away peacefully in 2017, King tweeted at the time.

King declined CNN’s request for comment via a spokesman at Ora TV.

The acclaimed TV interviewer hosts Ora TV’s “Larry King Now,” where he interviews celebrities, world leaders and internet stars.

From 1985 to 2010, King hosted CNN’s “Larry King Live.”

King, 86, underwent a heart procedure in 2019 after experiencing chest pain, CNN previously reported.

King is also a father to four children from previous marriages and is a stepfather to one. He parted ways with his most recent spouse Shawn Southwick in 2019.

© 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., A WarnerMedia Company. All Rights Reserved.