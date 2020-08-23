Krispy Kreme set to open NYC flagship store with largest glaze waterfall

NEW YORK, NY (NEXSTAR) — Here’s some sweet news for Krispy Kreme fans.

CEO Mike Tattersfield says the new massive Krispy Kreme flagship store will open in New York’s Times Square on Sept. 15.

The 4,500 square-foot doughnut shop will include the largest “glazed waterfall,” a 24-hour street pick-up window and a system that can make more than 4,500 doughnuts an hours.

The September opening is more than four months after an originally scheduled May launch date which was scuttled because of the pandemic.