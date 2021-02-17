Krispy Kreme offering special doughnut Thursday to celebrate Mars landing

Mars Doughnut Lands at KRISPY KREME® for One Day Only, Feb. 18. (Photo: Business Wire via AP)

(NEXSTAR) – On Thursday, Krispy Kreme will be serving up a doughnut that’s out of this world.

The “Mars” doughnut is being released in concurrence with the landing of NASA’s Perseverance Rover on Mars.

The doughnut will be available on Thursday only, while supplies last.

The chocolate cream-filled doughnut is dipped in caramel icing, with a red swirl and a sprinkling of chocolate cookie crumbs.

On Thursday, NASA is attempting its hardest Martian touchdown yet.

The rover named Perseverance is headed for a compact 5-mile-by-4-mile (8-kilometer-by-6.4-kilometer) patch on the edge of an ancient river delta. It’s filled with cliffs, pits, sand dunes and fields of rocks, any of which could doom the $3 billion mission. The once submerged terrain also could hold evidence of past life, all the more reason to gather samples at this spot for return to Earth 10 years from now.

While NASA has done everything possible to ensure success, “there’s always this fear that it won’t work well, it won’t go well,” Erisa Stilley, a landing team engineer, said Tuesday. “We’ve had a pretty good run of successful missions recently and you never want to be the next one that isn’t. It’s heartbreaking when it happens.”

The official NASA TV stream will begin at 2:15 pm EST on Thursday.

You can watch on the NASA TV public channel, the NASA app, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The livestream will also be available on Space.com, courtesy of NASA.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.