Known for his commemorate crosses, Aurora man is retiring

An Aurora man who made more than 27,000 crosses to commemorate victims of mass shootings across the country is retiring.

According to The Beacon-News, Greg Zanis came to realize his Crosses for Losses ministry was beginning to take a personal toll on him.

Zanis has set up crosses for mass shootings for 23 years. His breaking point reached after learning there were two more victims after the mass shooting outside of a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Zanis says it’s not the end of his ministry, just the end of him doing it.

He hopes to pass it on to Lutheran Church Charities of Northbrook, a nonprofit organization that uses dogs to help calm people.