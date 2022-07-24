(The Hill) – Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said the conviction of Steve Bannon on Friday was reflective of a price people pay for ignoring a congressional subpoena after a jury found Bannon to be in contempt of Congress.

“It’s good. I mean, justice, right? Come in, you can plead the fifth if you want in front of our committee but you can’t ignore a congressional subpoena or you’ll pay the price,” Kinzinger told co-host Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week.”

“That’s to any future witnesses too,” he added.

A federal jury convicted Bannon of two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The 68-year-old political strategist, who served as former President Trump’s campaign CEO and White House adviser, faces a minimum sentence of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail for each count.

Bannon already vowed to appeal his conviction, with his lawyers arguing the judge didn’t allow key arguments to be presented to the court.

“I think the law’s with us on a number of situations,” Bannon told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson. “I think some of this is really going to be adjudicated maybe even higher than the appellate courts. I’m feeling very confident that we’re 100 percent right on the law, but I’m going to fight this all the way.”

The committee has subpoenaed dozens of individuals since beginning their investigation into the Capitol riot.