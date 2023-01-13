WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas couple has been arrested on charges of child endangerment after their 2-year-old shot her mother in the foot, according to police.

It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in Wichita. As officers arrived, they said they found a 25-year-old man walking back to the house, where a 22-year-old woman was inside with a gunshot wound to her foot. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the couple was lying in bed when the 2-year-old somehow fired a gun, striking the woman in her foot. The man then took the gun from the home to the nearby home of an acquaintance, who later recovered the weapon.

According to authorities, residents of the home where the gun was left said they didn’t know who the gun belonged to or how it got there.

Both the man and woman were booked into jail on a charge of aggravated endangering of a child.

News 2’s sister station, KSNW, is not identifying the parents since they had not formally been charged with a crime.