Justice Ginsburg’s ‘fervent’ last wish was to ‘not be replaced until a new president is installed,’ report says

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke in the last days before her death about her “fervent” wish that her seat remain unfilled until another president was in office.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 from complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

NPR reports that Ginsburg said in a statement dictated to granddaughter Clara Spera, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

“If there is one iron rule that the court tries to follow more than any other, it is that the justices do all that they can to protect their institution from political attacks during presidential election years when public scrutiny of government is heightened,” Artemus Ward, a political scientist at Northern Illinois University told the Associated Press in early August after Ginsburg waited four months to reveal that her cancer had returned.

As Ginsburg foresaw the upcoming political battle of her seat, as her death removes a liberal voice from the Supreme Court.

In recent past, Justice John Roberts, whose voting record is generally conservative, sided with the liberal wing of the court in decisions about the so-called DREAMers, abortion and bans on church gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without Ginsburg, that majority might not have been possible even with Justice Roberts’ vote.

This is a developing story.