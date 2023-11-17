(The Hill) — A Colorado judge has rejected an attempt to bar former President Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot over 14th Amendment claims, according to court documents.

The news comes after the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), four Republicans and two independent Colorado voters filed a suit in September pushing for Trump’s removal. The suit claims the former president’s actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol were in violation of the amendment, which stipulates that those who engage in acts of insurrection are no longer eligible to run for the presidency.

The plaintiffs argued Trump “incited a violent mob” in an attempt “to stop the peaceful transfer of power under our Constitution.”

Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace on Friday ruled in favor of Trump, keeping his name on the primary ballot.

The former president’s legal team deemed the Colorado suit, and similar suits filed in other states, comparable to “election interference” in the 2024 race.

Trump is the current frontrunner in the GOP primary race, boasting a commanding lead over his rivals despite numerous legal battles.