Jon Bon Jovi to accompany Joe and Jill Biden in Pennsylvania Saturday

LUZERNE COUNTY, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU/NEXSTAR) — Jill and Joe Biden will be joined by Jon Bon Jovi in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania on Saturday for a drive-in event, according to the Biden Campaign.

Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden are slated to speak about building back the economy better for working families and encourage Pennsylvanians to make a plan to vote.

A source within the campaign tells WBRE/WYOU that Bon Jovi will be performing a few songs at the event.

The Bidens will be hosting an event in Bucks County, Pennsylvania that morning. Bucks County is located north of Philadelphia. Luzerne County is located in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area.