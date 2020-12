Courtesy of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health via Facebook

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJHL) – The Johns Hopkins School of Public Health shared a social media campaign highlighting COVID-19 safety precautions for this Christmas season with a playful Grinch picture series.

The popular children’s book by Dr. Seuss was changed into a COVID-19 warning system geared at children and families over the Christmas season. It aims to warn people against large gatherings, and urges mask-wearing.