JK Rowling’s tweets on transgender people spark outrage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is facing hefty backlash after she posted a series of tweets about transgender people.
Rowling drew outrage Saturday on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece published by the website Devex with a headline that used the phrase “people who menstruate.”
Rowling implied it should have said “women.” She continued with another thread speaking about the concept of biological sex saying, “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.”
An advocacy organization dedicated to LGBTQ equality called Rowling’s tweets “inaccurate and cruel.” A representative for Rowling has not responded to an email request for comment.
