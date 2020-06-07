JK Rowling’s tweets on transgender people spark outrage

J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’, in London. JK Rowling is publishing a new story called “The Ickabog,” which will be free to read online to help entertain children and families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The “Harry Potter” author said Tuesday that she wrote the fairy tale for her children as a bedtime story over a decade ago. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is facing hefty backlash after she posted a series of tweets about transgender people.

Rowling drew outrage Saturday on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece published by the website Devex with a headline that used the phrase “people who menstruate.”

Rowling implied it should have said “women.” She continued with another thread speaking about the concept of biological sex saying, “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.”

An advocacy organization dedicated to LGBTQ equality called Rowling’s tweets “inaccurate and cruel.” A representative for Rowling has not responded to an email request for comment.

