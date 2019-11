If you are feeling stressed, now is the time to figure out why.

Wednesday is National Stress Awareness Day.

While everyone suffers from stress from time to time, it is important to determine your triggers and work on ways to control it.

So whether stress comes from finances, family, work, or health, there are things you can do to minimize the negative effects.

Exercise, relaxation, and eating healthy are all ways to help the body cope with factors that contribute to those feelings of anxiety.