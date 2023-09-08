CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Country music singer Zach Bryan ran into problems with Oklahoma law enforcement this week, not once, but twice.

Bryan’s second encounter with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper led to his arrest in Craig County on Thursday, Sept. 7.

A newly released affidavit reveals more information on what led up to the incident, according to arresting officers.

The 27 year-old Bryan, an Oklahoma native, said he was headed to Boston when his security guard, who was driving in a different car, was pulled over in Craig County by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

According to the affidavit, during the traffic stop, Bryan pulled up along the passenger side of his security guard’s SUV.

“I’ll go to jail, let’s do it.” Zach Bryan quoted in law enforcement affidavit

Due to the nervous behavior of his security guard, the trooper said he “was already at a heightened sense of a potential threat to his safety.”

Bryan eventually got out of his car to ask the trooper what was taking so long, according to the document.

The trooper said he told Bryan twice to get back into his truck but Bryan didn’t comply. That’s when the trooper said Bryan was interfering with his police duties, and if he did not comply, he would go to jail.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 30: Zach Bryan performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Bryan responded quote, “I’ll go to jail, let’s do it,” the affidavit reads.

The trooper attempted to complete the initial citation for the traffic stop, the affidavit continues, but Bryan allegedly began to argue.

“By this time, Bryan was clearly aggravated and argumentative,” the trooper wrote. He allegedly told the trooper to let him out of the handcuffs, saying, “If you don’t, it is going to be a mistake sir. I promise.”

According to the affidavit, Bryan threatened to call the mayor.

The Craig County Assistant District Attorney gave the trooper confirmation that an arrest was appropriate.

The star was booked into the Craig County Jail for allegedly obstructing an investigation and quickly bonded out.

According to the affidavit, Bryan told his dad on the phone about open containers of beer inside the truck, however no charges related to open container violations are pending. Bryan also put his dad on speaker phone and told the trooper “he would be calling the governor.”

News 2’s sister station, KFOR, reached out to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office to ask if Bryan’s dad actually tried to get the governor involved in the matter, but there was no reply as of publishing time.

A spokesperson for the Craig County District Attorney told KFOR they are reviewing everything and putting together a litigation file.

Bryan posted a statement about the incident Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, about an hour after bonding out of Craig County Jail.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” Bryan wrote.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around,” he added. “Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Bryan has now apologized several times since the arrest on X and released a nearly five minute social media video explaining what happened.

The latest, posted around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, reads:

To be clear in the video I posted, I’m not trying to save face or act like the good guy, I was a complete spoiled a—— to these police officers and I’ll spend the next few weeks trying my best to right my wrongs and take back what I said. I do respect police officers and I made a massive mistake. I am embarrassed for myself, my family and the people I love but all I can do now in sincerely apologize. Zach Bryan

It’s been a wild week for Bryan, whose self-titled fourth album “Zach Bryan” debuted at no. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 this week, in addition to topping five other Billboard charts. His current single, “I Remember Everything,” a duet with fellow country star Kacey Musgraves, also debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 plus three other song charts — a new record, according to Billboard.

It’s unclear if or how Bryan’s arrest will impact his upcoming tour, which is set to begin Sept. 24 in Franklin, Tennessee.