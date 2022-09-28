NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winds are plowing through Florida, and Ian’s impact is being felt hundreds of miles away.

Even if you’re not directly in the storm’s path, it could still affect your travel plans.

“When you talk about thousands of flights over several days, you multiply that by 100, 150, 200 people on each of those flights it tells you we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of people being impacted by delays and cancellations,” flight expert Seth Kaplan said.

If a flight out of Florida is canceled, airlines have to shuffle to figure out the fate of passengers scheduled to get on that flight for the rest of the day.

“These are airline networks of planes and people and you can’t operate a flight unless you have the plane, the flight attendants all in the right place to do that,” Kaplan said.

To add to the shuffle, some airlines are moving their planes out of the storm’s path and parking them at other airports.

“An airport near Ft. Lauderdale, not even in the direct path but there was what appears to have been a tornado or perhaps just very strong straight-line winds that toppled some airplanes there, and that tells you what could happen if airplanes are in the path of a storm,” Kaplan said.

If you are struggling, make sure to check your flight before heading to the airport. Kaplan also recommends packing light so you can easily change flights if needed.

“If you’re at an airport already, look at the flight board and see. You know, maybe your flight that keeps getting delayed by another hour and another hour is now after another flight that was supposed to be the later flight but now is going earlier than your flight is. Walk over to that gate and say hey can I hop on this flight instead,” Kaplan said.