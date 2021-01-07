‘I love you, sweetie’: Gabrielle Giffords tweets to husband following Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) — Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords sent out a heartfelt tweet to her husband Arizona Senator Mark Kelly following a mob of pro-Trump supporters storming their way into the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.
“As I sat waiting for information about @SenMarkKelly’s safety today, I couldn’t stop thinking about what you must have gone through 10 years ago this week. I’m so glad you and your staff are safe. I love you, sweetie,” Giffords wrote in her tweet.
Giffords was shot on January 8, 2011 in a Tucson supermarket parking lot during a political event. The shooting incident killed six people and injured an additional 13 people including Giffords.
Giffords, who was shot in the head, had lasting speech and physical issues which required intense therapy. She had been married to Kelly since 2007.
In addition to her tweet to her husband, Giffords also reacted to the events going on at the Capitol, saying she was “heartbroken by the violent attempt to undermine our democracy.”
“I still believe in the power of democracy to bring us together, casting away hate and lighting a better path forward,” said Giffords.
Giffords’ own nonprofit organization, Giffords Courage, set up to combat gun violence in America sent out a tweet condemning the acts of the mob.
“Democracy doesn’t stop for white supremacist insurrectionists. We move ahead,” the tweet said.
Kelly, a Navy combat veteran and retired NASA astronaut, tweeted that “those who commit violent acts are held accountable” and that “that won’t change today.”
“This unpatriotic attempt to overturn our election — and silence the voices of Arizonans — will fail,” said Senator Kelly.
The insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday is under investigation by police agencies and government factions, and a lot of questions still remain.
At least four people were killed in the mob, including one woman who was shot and three others who had medical emergencies.