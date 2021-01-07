‘I love you, sweetie’: Gabrielle Giffords tweets to husband following Capitol insurrection

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 27: Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords waves to the crowd as her husband, retired NASA Astronaut and Navy Captain Mark Kelly, looks on after delivering remarks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 27, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party’s nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) — Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords sent out a heartfelt tweet to her husband Arizona Senator Mark Kelly following a mob of pro-Trump supporters storming their way into the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

“As I sat waiting for information about @SenMarkKelly’s safety today, I couldn’t stop thinking about what you must have gone through 10 years ago this week. I’m so glad you and your staff are safe. I love you, sweetie,” Giffords wrote in her tweet.

Giffords was shot on January 8, 2011 in a Tucson supermarket parking lot during a political event. The shooting incident killed six people and injured an additional 13 people including Giffords.

Giffords, who was shot in the head, had lasting speech and physical issues which required intense therapy. She had been married to Kelly since 2007.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 02: Senator-elect Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and his wife, former U.S. Rep Gabrielle Giffords walk into the US Capitol for his swearing in on December 02, 2020 in Washington, DC. Kelly, 56, a former astronaut, defeated Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) last month. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

In addition to her tweet to her husband, Giffords also reacted to the events going on at the Capitol, saying she was “heartbroken by the violent attempt to undermine our democracy.”

“I still believe in the power of democracy to bring us together, casting away hate and lighting a better path forward,” said Giffords.

Giffords’ own nonprofit organization, Giffords Courage, set up to combat gun violence in America sent out a tweet condemning the acts of the mob.

Early this morning, Congress certified the hard-won and lawful results of a historic election: @JoeBiden will be the President of the United States.



Democracy doesn’t stop for white supremacist insurrectionists. We move ahead. — Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) January 7, 2021

“Democracy doesn’t stop for white supremacist insurrectionists. We move ahead,” the tweet said.

Kelly, a Navy combat veteran and retired NASA astronaut, tweeted that “those who commit violent acts are held accountable” and that “that won’t change today.”

In America, we have fair elections and peaceful transfers of power; democracy prevails over chaos; and those who commit violent acts are held accountable. That won’t change today. This unpatriotic attempt to overturn our election – and silence the voices of Arizonans – will fail. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) January 6, 2021

“This unpatriotic attempt to overturn our election — and silence the voices of Arizonans — will fail,” said Senator Kelly.

The insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday is under investigation by police agencies and government factions, and a lot of questions still remain.

At least four people were killed in the mob, including one woman who was shot and three others who had medical emergencies.